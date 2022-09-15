Vietnam News Agency a reliable news source in cyberspace
-
The launch of a VNA news site regarding the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnamese and English, at http://seagames.vnanet.vn. It was linked with a multimedia and content management system from VNA and a news site from the Organising Committee of the Games. (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA leaders launch a special news site on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, at http://baucuquochoi.vn. (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA uses digital platforms as an effective content distribution channel, especially multimedia content in many different languages, to widely distribute information to internet users around the world. In the photo: A megastory published on VNA e-newspapers such as VietnamPlus and Tin Tuc (News). (Photo: VNA)
-
The newswire service and publishing units of VNA have innovated the content and form of information products, applied many new types of information, and diversified methods of reporting information to foreign services, fulfilling its role as the key national press agency for external affairs.(Photo: VNA)
-
VNA headquarters has been a workplace, shared home, and source of pride for generations of reporters, editors, staff, and employees. (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA uses digital platforms as an effective content distribution channel, especially multimedia content in many different languages, to widely distribute information to internet users around the world. In the photo: The interface of VNA’s SEA Games 31 news site. (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA reporters at work during SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)