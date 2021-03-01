So far, the Vietnam News Agency has launched a programme to mobilise support to Hai Duong in COVID-19 prevention and control with total aid of nearly 1 billion VND (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has collaborated with the National Volunteer Centre and Fly to Sky charity group as well as donors to present 30,000 facemasks and 1,000 bottles of antiseptic solution with total value of 345 million VND (14,994 USD) to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hai Duong province – the current largest COVID-19 hotbed.



The gifts were delivered to checkpoints, quarantine sites and pandemic prevention and control forces in Binh Giang, Nam Sach, Kim Thanh districts, Kinh Mon town and Hai Duong city.



So far, the VNA has launched three programmes to mobilise support to Hai Duong in COVID-19 prevention and control with total aid of nearly 1 billion VND, as part of efforts to accompany with locals in the fight.



According to the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, as of March 1, it had received over 68 billion VND from 787 agencies, organisations, businesses and individuals to support the province in pandemic combat.



Nguyen Duc Tuan, President of the VFF Committee of Hai Duong thanked organisations, individuals and units for their assistance, which he described as a great encourage to Hai Duong to overcome difficulties and fight the pandemic.



As of 16:00 of March 1, Hai Duong had reported 673 COVID-19 infections, including 297 recoveries. Currently, Hai Duong has seen 3,084 people undergoing quarantine at concentrated facilities, along with 8,910 others at their residence./.