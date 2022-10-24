Culture - Sports Cham Brahman people celebrates Kate festival The Cham Brahman people’s traditional Kate festival is underway in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, attracting thousands of local residents and tourists

Society Seminar looks to enhance intellectual property enforcement in cultural, creative sectors The enforcement of intellectual property in the fields of culture and creativity in Vietnam was the focus of a seminar held on October 24 in Hanoi by the Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Copyright Office under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Xuong thu Bay (The 7th Atelier) and Hanoi Grapevine.

Society Quiz helps raise awareness of Vietnam's sea, islands The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 24 launched an online contest on Vietnam’s sea and islands and the locality’s lagoons.

Society Education sector to improve human resources for tech industry The Ministry of Education and Training has unveiled a plan to improve the training of high-quality human resources for the technology sector to enhance competitiveness in the region and the world.