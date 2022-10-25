The opening ceremony was attended by host senior officials, diplomatic representatives of some participating countries, and 22 delegations of regional news agencies.

After the opening ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang chaired a panel discussion on communications cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

In her introductory speech, Trang held that news agencies have undergone trying times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, digital technology has changed the public’s information access from print newspapers to internet platforms, forcing news agencies to change accordingly, she said, adding that the discussion was an occasion for regional news agencies to work out solutions and initiatives to surmount difficulties and move forwards.

On the first day of the 18th General Assembly, the 49th meeting of the OANA Executive Board and a photo exhibition on the post-pandemic life also took place./.

VNA