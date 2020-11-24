Vietnam News Agency, Ben Tre beef up information cooperation
VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (second from left) presents a photo of late President Ho Chi Minh to Ben Tre's leading officials (Source: VNA)
Ben Tre (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Nguyen Duc Loi, member of the Party Central Committee and VNA General Director, has paid a working visit to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to strengthen information cooperation.
At the working session, General Director Loi informed the province’s leaders of his agency’s building and development process, with it now having representative offices in all 63 provinces and cities, and 30 nations and territories around the world.
The VNA can promote the image of Ben Tre, he said, hoping that both sides would sign a cooperation agreement on information dissemination.
Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the province has exerted efforts and achieved positive results in socio-economic development, defence-security and Party building.
Therefore, it wants to spread these achievements so as to have more cooperation opportunities and attract more investment, he added.
Both sides agreed to soon sign an agreement on cooperation for 2021-2025./.