Vietnam News Agency brings warmer Tet to poor ethnic children in Kon Tum
About 200 sets of winter clothes were presented to primary school students in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the Central and Central Highlands region and the Kon Tum Power Company on the morning of January 26.
The Vietnam News Agency and Kon Tum Power Company present 200 sets of winter clothes to primary school students in Kon Tum (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) - About 200 sets of winter clothes were presented to primary school students in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the Central and Central Highlands region and the Kon Tum Power Company on the morning of January 26.
The students, who are from the Xe Dang ethnic minority group, are studying at the Dak Nen Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities in Dak Nen commune, Kon Plong district.
The school has a total of eight campuses, the farthest of which is in Dak Puk Village, 30km away from the centre of Dak Nen. The Dak Pao campus has only five students in first grade; the smallest number of all.
The handover was part of a programme to bring impoverished children in mountainous and ethnic minority areas a warmer Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Ethnic minorities in remote Dak Nen commune face many hardships, said Principal Le Tan Truong Anh. Most of the students have to walk a long distance to reach school, while Kon Plong has been hit by a prolonged cold spell and severe weather, he said, adding that this gesture has brought the students joy and motivation to overcome the difficulties and enjoy Tet.
On the same day, Dak Pao village, the last in Dak Nen, officially gained access to the national electricity grid. The poorest in Dak Nen, the village is home to 17 households, all from the Xe Dang ethnic minority./.