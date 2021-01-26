Society HCM City honours power-saving households The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) held an awards ceremony for the 2020 emulation programme “Power-saving families” on January 26.

Society HCM City’s Buddhist unit hailed for active engagement in COVID-19 response HCM City’s Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee has expressed its appreciation of the southern city’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s active engagement in local COVID-19 response over the last year, Standing Vice Chairman of the committee Nguyen Thanh Trung told a conference on January 26.

Society Navigos Group: Huge recruitment demand in IT in Vietnam In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search – a middle and senior recruitment service of Navigos Group - observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Society Struggle for AO/dioxin victims in Vietnam endures Significant attention has been paid to a hearing on January 25 for a trial brought by Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga against the US companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US Army in the war in Vietnam.