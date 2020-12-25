Vietnam News Agency debuts 2021 interactive calendar
Each event is attached with a QR code, which enables users to access the agency’s websites. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) debuted its first-ever new year interactive calendar on December 25, which allows users to review events in 2020.
Apart from photos capturing Vietnam and its people, taken mostly by VNA photo-journalists, the calendar also creatively features major events from the previous year.
Each event is attached with a QR code, which enables users to access the agency’s websites, including its e-newspaper VietnamPlus, Tin Tuc (The News), The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture), Vietnam News Channel (Vnews), and infographics.vn, which give a panorama on the year 2020 through news in the forms of text, photos, infographics, video clips, and mega stories.
These are only a small part of the hundreds of thousands of pieces of information from the agency’s 1,300-strong staff, who work in 63 domestic representative offices and 30 overseas bureaus and other units.
VNA has always made efforts to fulfil its role as a national news agency providing official and trustworthy information in a timely manner, covering all aspects of life at home and abroad for domestic and foreign media networks.
The agency has also met the demand for information from the public, with diverse and attractive media products published using modern technology, and maintained its position as a strategic information centre of the Party and the State, contributing to national construction, development, and defence./.