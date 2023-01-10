Titled “1973 Paris Peace Accords – A Turning Point Towards Peace”, the Vietnamese-English bilingual book was compiled and published by the VNA Publishing House on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the agreement.

The more than 260 photos and documents were provided by National Archives Centres, the Vietnam News Agency, domestic museums, press agencies and witnesses of the event.

The 196-page book features the background of the Paris Conference on Vietnam, the implementation of the agreement, and opinions of leaders, scholars and experts on the agreement./.

VNA