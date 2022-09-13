At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A memorandum of understanding on communication cooperation was signed between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on September 13.



Contents of the MoU include building a strategic partnership to exploit and promote the strengths of the two sides, as well as cooperating on communication programmes to disseminate guidelines and policies of the Party and the State on the development of education - training and science – technology.

The two sides will develop cooperation programmes and plans based on their needs and capacities in line with their functions and tasks. The VNA’s office in the southern region will create favourable conditions for VNU-HCM City to popularise its achievements in training and scientific research on the VNA’s media platforms. And vice versa, VNU-HCM will support the VNA’s office in terms of academics and experts in fields of mutual interest.



Addressing the signing ceremony, Nguyen Quoc Tuan, director of the VNA’s office in the southern region, expressed his belief in the effective cooperation between two agencies.



“The Vietnam News Agency’s office in the southern region stands ready to accompany Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City to fulfill the political tasks assigned by the Party and State, especially to meet the demand for high quality human resources in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces”, he said.



Dr Nguyen Minh Tam, deputy director of VNU-HCM, said he hoped the two sides will strengthen ties and organise more collaboration activities for mutual development, especially in the field of media training. He expects that VNA will create favourable conditions for students of VNU-HCM to visit and gain practical experiences from its units.



To effectively implement the cooperation programme, Tam also suggested the two sides deploy training and consulting activities relating to journalism, communications and marketing./.