Society Australia Day marked in Ho Chi Minh City With a firm foundation from sound bilateral relations and the determination of senior leaders of both sides, Vietnam and Australia will enjoy a stronger partnership in the future, according to Ngo Thi Phuong Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam-Australia Friendship Association in HCM City.

Society 13th National Party Congress press centre opens The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education opened a press centre serving the upcoming 13th National Party Congress at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 22.

Society Quang Ninh sets up more cameras along border to prevent COVID-19 More cameras have been set up in the border city of Mong Cai in northern Quang Ninh province to step up efforts in tackling COVID-19 by preventing illegal entry and smuggling, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.

Society Universities offer free online courses for everyone Many universities in Vietnam are developing free massive open online courses (MOOCs) in an aim to contribute to a learning society available to everyone in the community.