Vietnam News Agency helps build cultural space for children in HCM City
The Vietnam News Agency has joined hands with the Ho Chi Minh Cadre Academy (HCA) and VPBank Finance Company Limited to build a cultural space named after late President Ho Chi Minh and a playground for children in Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City.
The two facilities were handed over to Nhuan Duc commune on July 26.
The Ho Chi Minh cultural space is a “mini” museum where local children can learn about the life and career of the beloved President, and understand more about his love for children, as well as his ideology, morality and lifestyle, HCA Deputy Director Nguyen Van Y said.
Meanwhile, the playground features various slides, swings and seesaws made from old tires. It is surrounded by trees and walls with pictures with messages of traffic safety and environmental protection.
On the occasion, the three sponsors also presented 10 scholarships and 25 gifts to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in the locality./.