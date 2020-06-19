Society Nearly 310 Vietnamese citizens return home from Angola A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 309 Vietnamese citizens home from Angola thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.

Society Vietnam Press Museum opens The Vietnam Journalists’ Association held a ceremony on June 19 to officially open the Vietnam Press Museum in celebration of the 95th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

Society Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system After two years of applying technology to traffic management, HCM City’s goal to develop a smart transport system, one of the key components of its smart city project, has achieved success.

Society Vietnamese in UK receive face masks for preventing COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK on June 18 handed over 10,000 face masks granted by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese to the Vietnamese community in the UK to support them in preventing COVID-19 infection.