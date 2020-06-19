Vietnam News Agency honoured by Health Ministry for COVID-19 coverage
Five officials and reporters of the Vietnam News Agency were honoured during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Health on June 19 to mark the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2020).
The Ministry of Health honours one organisation and 134 individuals from news outlets, media agencies and management authorities for their outstanding performance in covering news and educating people on the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
They are among one organisation and 134 individuals from news outlets, media agencies and management authorities awarded with the Certificates of Merit of the Health Minister in recognition for their outstanding performance in covering news and educating people on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only organisation honoured at the event was the Vietnam Television Film Centre (VFC), which produced the 50-episode drama series “Nhung Ngay Khong Quen” (Unforgettable Days) featuring the urban and rural life during the pandemic. It was recognised for both educational and entertaining values.
The director of the film and composer Bui Quang Minh (Minh Beta), who wrote the motivational song “Viet Nam oi! Danh Bay Covid” (Dear Vietnam, Let’s win the war against COVID-19), were also certificate receivers.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the health sector and the entire society, including news outlets and media agencies, have gone together on a challenging journey over the last five months against the coronavirus and come out victorious in the initial stage.
The health sector has realised the importance and power of the media on people, he said. Thanks to the efforts of reporters in covering the news and educating people, the public has been better aware of the dangers of the outbreak and had trust on measures imposed by the Government, he noted./.