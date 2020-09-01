Society National flag making village in Hanoi Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Society Vietnam offers aid to Maldives to battle COVID-19 Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Pham Thi Bich Ngoc on August 31 presented aid worth 20,000 USD from the Vietnamese Government to help the Government and people of the Maldives fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: 518.5 million USD for new-style rural building The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has mobilised11.94 trillion VND (518.5 million USD) to implement the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2016-2020, said a local official.

Society Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at HCM City's markets Many traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.