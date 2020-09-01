Vietnam News Agency honoured with “Hero” title for third time
Thong Tan Xa Giai Phong (Liberation News Agency) – the counterpart of Vietnam News Agency at the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam during the wartime – is among the 15 units and localities honoured with the title "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces" for their exceptionally outstanding achievements during the anti-American resistance war.
Technicians of the Liberation News Agency transmit news and photos during the anti-American resistance war. (File Photo: VNA)
State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a decision to this effect on September 1.
The agency sent its first piece of news on October 12, 1960 from a forest in Tay Ninh military base of the front.
The agency’s mission was to report on the fight against the Americans by southern people to domestic and international audiences.
During its 15 years of operation between 1960 and 1975, the Liberation News Agency covered the most up-to-date events, providing information not only for people in the country on the war in the south but also military officers to analyse the situation and make strategic decisions.
It helped turn public opinion and garner international support for the Vietnamese people in military and diplomatic battles, helping to bring about the ultimate victory for the Vietnamese people in the war against America in April 1975.
In 1976, the Vietnam News Agency and the Liberation News Agency merged under the common name Vietnam News Agency.
Over the past 75 years, the Vietnam News Agency has been the only news outlet honoured with three “Hero” titles: one “Labour Hero” title and two “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” titles./.