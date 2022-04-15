Vietnam News Agency impresses visitors to National Press Festival
Excellent publications and TV programmes from the Vietnam News Agency left an overarching impression on visitors to the National Press Festival, which is underway at the Hanoi Museum.
Among the special activities held by the Vietnam News Agency at the festival, quizzes and game shows help players gain a deeper understanding of the history and development of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, the Vietnam News Agency, and the Journalism Law. In particular, these also raise public awareness about fake news.
A wide range of journalistic works developed by the Vietnam News Agency are on display at the festival, affirming the agency’s position as a leading provider of mainstream news.
Through the festival, the Vietnam News Agency contributes to increasing the profile of Vietnamese journalists while enhancing the role of the press in society./.