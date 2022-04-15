Among the special activities held by the Vietnam News Agency at the festival, quizzes and game shows help players gain a deeper understanding of the history and development of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, the Vietnam News Agency, and the Journalism Law. In particular, these also raise public awareness about fake news.



A wide range of journalistic works developed by the Vietnam News Agency are on display at the festival, affirming the agency’s position as a leading provider of mainstream news.



Through the festival, the Vietnam News Agency contributes to increasing the profile of Vietnamese journalists while enhancing the role of the press in society./.

VNA