Vietnam News Agency, Lao Cai province forge communication cooperation
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will enhance cooperation in communication work this year under a programme launched in Lao Cai city on February 15.
The launching ceremony was attended by VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and Deputy General Director Dinh Dang Quang, Secretary of the Lao Cai province Party Committee Dang Xuan Phong and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong, among others.
The programme is intended to disseminate the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws among local officials, Party members and residents, and promote Lao Cai’s land, people, achievements in socio-economic development, Party building and defence-security, and investment potential.
Accordingly, the VNA will help Lao Cai popularise diplomatic, political, socio-economic and cultural events in the province this year, especially activities marking its 115th anniversary (July 12) and the 75th anniversary of the provincial Party Committee (March 5).
The State-run news agency will also report on the pandemic fight, the process of socio-economic recovery, the restructuring of State-owned enterprises, major investment projects and areas, administrative reform, e-government building, anti-corruption and the settlement of petitions and complaints in Lao Cai, as well as the province's efforts to turn into an economic bridge between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries, and China’s southwestern region.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang presents the "For the cause of Vietnam News Agency" insignia to Lao Cai's officials. (Photo: VNA)In her remarks, Trang hailed the rapid, impressive economic developments of Lao Cai, making it a bright spot of the northwestern region.
She said the VNA established a bureau in Lao Cai immediately after the re-establishment in March 1992, which demonstrates the importance the VNA attaches to the province.
For his part, Phong said the cooperation programme would contribute to raising the public’s confidence, consensus and support for Lao Cai.
Lao Cai stands ready to facilitate the operation of VNA’s correspondents in the province, he pledged./.