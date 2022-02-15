In her remarks, Trang hailed the rapid, impressive economic developments of Lao Cai, making it a bright spot of the northwestern region.She said the VNA established a bureau in Lao Cai immediately after the re-establishment in March 1992, which demonstrates the importance the VNA attaches to the province.For his part, Phong said the cooperation programme would contribute to raising the public’s confidence, consensus and support for Lao Cai.Lao Cai stands ready to facilitate the operation of VNA’s correspondents in the province, he pledged./.