Vietnam News Agency launches special website on SEA Games 31
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 4 launched a special website on the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at http://seagames.vnanet.vn.
The website is avaiable in Vietnamese and English. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 4 launched a special website on the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at http://seagames.vnanet.vn.
At the launch, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said VNA has started an information drive on the regional sporting event early.
According to her, the national news agency has signed a communication cooperation agreement with the Information-Communication Sub-Committee of the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.
The VNA also mobilised all its network in and outside the country to participate in covering the event.
As a result, the SEA Games 31 website of VNA provides latest information in numerous forms, from text, photo, video clip to infographic and other new media forms, in two languages – Vietnamese and English.
As a communication partner of the Information-Communication Sub-Committee of the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee, the website is also linked to the official website of SEA Games 31.
“The VNA, as a member of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), has informed other OANA members on the SEA Games,” the General Director said, adding that it is an opportunity to send a message to international friends on the country’s re-opening and invite them to Vietnam.
Officials launch the special website on SEA Games 31 on May 4. (Photo: VNA)Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said in a short time of just two weeks, the VNA has built a modern and eye-catching website.
He expressed a hope that the website will update in the fastest and most accurate manner information about SEA Games 31.
The VNA’s website is designed using a convergent model. It is linked with the multi-media system and the content management network of the VNA, and the website of the Organising Board of SEA Games 31 for the timely update on official information about the event.
With a modern and highly-interactive interface, the website offers not only latest news on the regional sport event, but also information about the 30 previous SEA Games.
The VNA has made efforts to provide vivid and comprehensive services and information, meeting the demand of press agencies and the public people in and outside Southeast Asia. Information about SEA Games 31 in English has also been shared with foreign news agencies that are the VNA’s partners, and published on the website of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). Press agencies are provided with an embed code to automatically get updates from the VNA's special website.
The VNA has also coordinated with the Sub-Committee for Information and Communications of SEA Games 31 to organise a photo exhibition displaying 100 large-size photos that integrate hundreds of smaller photos featuring impressive moments of the Vietnamese delegation during different versions of SEA Games. The photo exhibition will be held at the press centre for SEA Games 31, located in the National Convention Centre./.