At the launch, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said VNA has started an information drive on the regional sporting event early.



According to her, the national news agency has signed a communication cooperation agreement with the Information-Communication Sub-Committee of the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.



The SEA Games 31 website of VNA provides latest information in numerous forms, from text, photo, video clip to infographic and other new media forms, in two languages – Vietnamese and English.



The VNA’s website is designed using a convergent model. It is linked with the multi-media system and the content management network of the VNA, and the website of the Organising Board of SEA Games 31 for the timely update on official information about the event.



The VNA’s information about SEA Games 31 in English has also been shared with foreign news agencies that are the VNA’s partners, and published on the website of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies./.

VNA