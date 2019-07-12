Scene at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reached an agreement on communications cooperation with the People’s Committee of Ca Mau province in the Mekong Delta on July 12.Under the pact, the VNA will work with Ca Mau to promptly and correctly cover the province’s current socio-economic, politic, cultural and diplomatic activities as well as development achievements, serving the demand by press outlets and readers in Vietnam and overseas. As such, the VNA is responsible to provide information that contributes to Ca Mau’s stability and growth, while refuting wrongful and misleading one that could lead to negative consequences.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Thanh Binh stressed that media agencies, including the VNA, have contributed significantly to Ca Mau’s socio-economic development progress in the past time.The VNA representative office in Ca Mau has so far promptly promoted the local image among its readers, he added.The official said the freshly signed pact with the VNA is necessary to help local agencies, sectors, and people to update correct news about Vietnam and the world in line with the Party’s and State’s orientation.He noted the local authorities will direct relevant agencies to work closely with the VNA to implement the agreement and facilitate its reporters in doing their job in the province, while encouraging local agencies, organisations and sectors to use VNA publications, he said.VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi unveiled that after the signing, the VNA will continue building its communications plan for Ca Mau following contents of the agreement.According to him, prioritised information covers local socio-economic affairs and potential for the development of agro-forestry-fishery, seafood processing for export, and trade-service-tourism, among others.Loi said he hoped the local authorities will provide correct and update information to the VNA and continue creating favourable conditions for VNA reporters to work in the province in line with the law.Established in September 1945, the VNA, with representative offices in all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide and 30 overseas bureaus across the five continents, is currently producing over 60 media products. It has so far cooperated with 40 news agencies worldwide.-VNA