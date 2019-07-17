At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) signed an agreement on information cooperation with the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan in the central coastal province on July 17.Member of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Duc Loi, Director General of the VNA, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Luu Xuan Vinh attended the signing ceremony in Phan Rang – Thap Cham city.The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in promptly providing full and accurate information on the local economic, political, cultural, social and diplomatic activities as well as important events of the province for press agencies and people at home and abroad.Vietnam News Agency will focus on promoting the economic potential, business and investment opportunities in the fields of local strengths such as renewable energy, tourism, marine economy, high-tech agriculture, and culture through publications, news on printed and electronic newspapers, and TV channel in Vietnamese and many foreign languages.At the same time, the VNA will refute in a timely manner wrongful information negatively affecting Ninh Thuan province, thus contributing to the maintenance of local stability and development.Ninh Thuan authorities pledged to create the best conditions for the VNA office in the province to perform its function as the State-run news agency.VNA Director General Nguyen Duc Loi said over the past 75 years of establishment and development, the VNA is now a strong communication group in Southeast Asia, with representative offices in all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide and 30 overseas bureaus across the five continents.The State-run agency is making 60 media products, including news serving the administration, direction and policy-making for senior leaders of the Party and State as well as providing information for all media and press agencies at home, and cooperating with 40 major press agencies in the world, he said.As a strategic information provider of the Party and State, the VNA is quickly providing accurate, objective and reliable information to both domestic and foreign press agencies along with important publications such as reference information and special references for provincial relevant authorities, he added.The Director General hoped the Ninh Thuan People’s Committee and relevant agencies to proactively provide official information for the VNA and enable its reporters to work in the area according to legal regulations.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Luu Xuan Vinh briefed his guest of the local economic, political, cultural and social situation.He hoped the VNA will continue strengthening cooperation and supporting the province in covering important issues that impacts the local political stability and security, social order, economic development, culture, and society.He said the People’s Committee will direct relevant agencies to closely work with the VNA to boost information and communication cooperation, especially promoting the local socio-economic development potential to people nationwide, investors and tourists at home and abroad.-VNA