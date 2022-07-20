Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Social Security to jointly boost policy dissemination
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Vietnam Social Security (VSS) on July 20 signed a deal for coordination in disseminating policies and laws on social, health and unemployment insurance in the 2022 - 2026 period.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh exchange the signed coordination deal on July 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Speaking highly of bilateral cooperation, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said information about social, health and unemployment insurance, along with social security policies, has been widely covered by the VNA’s outlets to help people grasp the Party and State’s policies. Besides, by reflecting public opinions in a timely manner, news from the VNA has also proved useful for authorities to make appropriate amendments to policies.
The VNA has also expanded the coverage of relevant policies in foreign languages so as to help the international community understand Vietnam’s efforts and seek their support, she noted.
She underlined the necessity of the coordination deal renewal, especially when ministries, sectors and localities are working to carry out the socio-economic recovery and development programme and guarantee social security in the post-pandemic period.
The meeting between the VNA and VSS in Hanoi on July 20 (Photo: VNA)Trang expressed her belief that thanks to their cooperation, the VNA and VSS will continue helping to effectively implement the Party, Government and National Assembly’s resolutions and ensure people benefit from policies.
VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh highlighted some achievements in implementing insurance policies, attributing those outcomes partly to contributions by press agencies, including the VNA.
He held that the bilateral communication cooperation has been carried out in a proactive, timely and effective manner, thus improving authorities, officials and people’s awareness of social and health insurance - one of the most important social security pillars of the country.
The official said he believes the implementation of this coordination deal will be successful to contribute to social security ensuring as targeted by the Party and State./.