Vietnam Night honours quintessence of Vietnamese rice
A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnam Rice,” takes place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7. (Photo: nld.com.vn)HCM City (VNA) – A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnam Rice,” took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 as part of the ongoing 16th International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2022).
The event was attended by top leaders from the Mekong Sub-region and travel agencies from more than 25 countries and territories.
The event aimed to promote Vietnam as an agricultural country and the world’s top rice exporter among foreign visitors, said Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai in his opening remarks, describing rice as the root of Vietnamese civilization and culture.
Cuisine stalls serve rice-made traditional food during the event. (Photo: nld.com.vn)He said it is a greeting from HCM City, a dynamic and exciting destination for international tourists. The 300-year-old city carries a modern lifestyle in a centuries-old culture and architecture, he said.
The night also featured a host of culinary activities as well as music performances that re-enact Vietnam’s thousands-year history from the legendary beginning when dragon lord Lac Long Quan and beautiful fairy Au Co – believed to be the ancestors of Vietnamese – met./.