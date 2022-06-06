Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has made the shortlist in 10 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on June 6.



It was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination.



The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is running for the Asia's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination award.



The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.



To cast votes for Vietnam, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com. Voting will close on August 31.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.



Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards 2021.

The WTA also honoured Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021./.