Vietnam, Northern European countries share experience in sustainable development
Northern Europe’s socio-economic model is valuable for other countries worldwide. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Northern European countries exchanged their experience in sustainable development at a seminar held in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of Nordic Day.
The seminar was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and embassies of Northern European countries.
With outstanding achievements in economic development, social welfare, environmental protection, and cultural preservation and promotion, Northern Europe’s socio-economic model is valuable for other countries worldwide, including Vietnam, to follow, according to Associate Professor, Dr Duong Trung Y, Deputy Director of the HCMA.
Hanoi and major cities in Vietnam could learn from the experience in urban area management and development of cities in Northern Europe, he suggested.
On behalf of ambassadors of Northern European countries to Vietnam, Swedish Ambassador Ann Mawe said they are proud to be longstanding friends with Vietnam and to help the country in poverty reduction and sustainable development.
In regard to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth, the ambassador said the process should be focused on the shift towards greener and more sustainable development.
Economic security should be in parallel with social and environmental security, she emphasised.
Northern European countries stand ready to share their knowledge and experience in urbanisation, climate change, and environment, she said, adding that she hopes this experience will be useful for Vietnam.
Delegates at the seminar also looked at innovation-based economic development in Vietnam, which they said requires the country quickly complete an institutional system./.
