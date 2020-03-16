Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.
Speaking at a Hanoi meeting between permanent Cabinet members and the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, the leader lauded ministries and agencies, especially the committee, for their efforts in the disease combat over the past two months.
Vietnam’s performance in this regard has also received praises of the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said, calling for more specific, concerted and drastic measures in order to deal with the spread of the epidemic in the time ahead.
It is necessary to keep calm, united, self-confident and more responsible amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases daily, the PM said.
He also highlighted the restriction of large gatherings, especially in cities and provinces, to limit the spread of the disease, while seriously implementing the quarantine work.
Vietnam will suspend the grant of visas for foreigners, except those on diplomatic and official missions and invitees, in response to the epidemic outbreak, the leader told the meeting.
Stressing the significance of testing to the illness control, Phuc said the work should be conducted extensively, with more attention paid to vulnerable groups, labourers and students.
Regarding flights from epidemic-hit areas, he asked the Ministry of Transport to inform the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Health of airports where the planes have landed in order to facilitate the quarantine work.
The leader ordered no discrimination against people with SARS-CoV-2, and strict punishment against those who spread false information or make wrong declarations.
Lauding businesses, individuals and organisations for their support to the combat, Phuc asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front to launch a campaign in support of the fight and hand over donations to the health ministry to buy medical equipment.
He also suggested the health sector launch a special campaign to take advantage of the “golden stage” to effectively contain the spread of the disease./.