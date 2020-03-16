Society Ninh Thuan provides vocational training for rural workers The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to provide vocational training for 2,600 workers living in rural areas this year, with the aim of providing 82 percent of them with jobs.

Society Vinamilk donates 430,000 USD to COVID-19 fight Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk has donated 10 billion VND (nearly 430,000 USD) to authorities in the purchase of medical equipment needed for quick coronavirus testing.

Society UK police charge another over Essex lorry deaths British police on March 16 charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found dead inside a refrigeration trailer in Essex, northeast of London, last October.