Vietnam now has easiest entry requirements in SEA: travel website
An article posted on the travel website Traveloffpath.com on March 17 highlighted the entry requirements that Vietnam is applying in the new normal context, saying Vietnam now seems to be the easiest country to enter in Southeast Asia.
In efforts to shore up tourism activities, Vietnam has resumed international and domestic travel by air, road, railway, and sea with appropriate anti-pandemic measures for inbound and outbound tourists, and those making domestic trips.
According to the writing, Vietnam now has the easiest entry requirements in Southeast Asia.
“Firstly - unlike other nations in Southeast Asia that have also reopened for tourists - Vietnam does not require visitors to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, or certificate showing proof of recovery, when entering the country," the article reads.
“Also, there is no requirement to undergo any quarantine, whatsoever.”
Air travellers to the country only need to have a certified negative result of a COVID-19 RT-PCR or RT-LAMP test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to their departure, or of a rapid antigen test no more than one day (24 hours) prior to their departure; complete an online health declaration form before arrival; download the ‘PC-COVID’ app before arrival; and purchase health insurance which covers COVID-19 medical expenses.
With regards to visa requirements, Vietnam has reopened its e-visa website, where citizens from 80 countries can apply for a 30-day (single entry) tourist visa. The country has also resumed its visa exemption scheme for nationals from 13 nations, including the UK, France, Germany and Italy, according to Traveloffpath.com.
Meanwhile, the article noted, other nations in the region have different entry requirements which apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors.