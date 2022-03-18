Travel HCM City shakes hands with Mekong Delta localities in tourism development Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Mekong Delta localities on March 18 signed a cooperation agreement on tourism development and launched the reopening of tourism in the new normal.

Travel Da Nang: Cable car system to Golden Bridge opens to visitors Visitors to central Da Nang city now can easily reach Vang (Golden) Bridge to enjoy spectacular surrounding landscapes thanks to a newly inaugurated cable car system to this famous place.

Travel Infographic Vietnam resumes visa exemption for citizens from 13 countries The Vietnamese Government on March 15 agreed to waive entry visa requirements for foreign nationals entering the country from 13 nations.