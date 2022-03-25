In efforts to shore up tourism activities, Vietnam has resumed international and domestic travel by air, road, railway, and sea with appropriate anti-pandemic measures for inbound and outbound tourists, and those making domestic trips.

According to the writing, Vietnam now has the easiest entry requirements in Southeast Asia.



“Firstly - unlike other nations in Southeast Asia that have also reopened for tourists - Vietnam does not require visitors to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, or certificate showing proof of recovery, when entering the country," the article reads.



“Also, there is no requirement to undergo any quarantine, whatsoever.”



Meanwhile, the article noted, other nations in the region have different entry requirements which apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors./.

VNA