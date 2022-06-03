Vietnam now in 95th position in FIFA latest rankings
A victory over Afghanistan helped Vietnamese men's football team gain 3.46 points to take the 95th place in FIFA ranking. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A 2-0 victory over Afghanistan on June 1 helped the Vietnamese men’s football team gain 3.46 points to take the 95th place in FIFA rankings with 1,218.84 points.
The team also rejoined the Asia's top 15 group after being dropped out due to two consecutive losses to China and Oman in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Thailand still maintained its 111th position in the rankings following a win over Turkmenistan and a loss to Bahrain.
However, Vietnam’s position is not guaranteed, as Thailand and Kyrgystan, which is in the 96th spot in the world ranking, will take part in the qualifiers for 2023 Asian Cup which will take place in June.
Vietnam already qualified for this tournament. The Vietnamese team will not play any game in the coming time except for AFF Cup 2022 to be held in December.
Vietnam still retains the top spot in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand and the Philippines./.