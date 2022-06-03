Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam draw Thailand in U23 Asian Cup finals Vietnam U23 team had a good start in their first match in Group C of the U23 Asian Cup finals on June 2 when Phan Tuan Tai put the ball in Thailand's net just 20 seconds into the first half.

Culture - Sports Ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic minority people The ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic people has existed for a long period of time. It is a beautiful custom, rich in cultural identity and with traditional educational properties for all generations. Like many other ethnic groups, the Lo Lo people believe that everything has a soul and have faith in connections between the living and the dead with the same bloodline.

Culture - Sports Telefilm 2022 returns to HCM City after two-year hiatus The 10th Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 2022 will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City’s District 7 from June 9-11, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.

Culture - Sports Tourism and cultural activities to be held at Bac Ha festival The annual Bac Ha White Plateau Festival will take place in Bac Ha and neighbouring districts in the northern province of Lao Cai from June 4 to 12.