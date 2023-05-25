Politics Fourth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics HCM City eyes stronger trade, investment cooperation with Czech Republic Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting trade and investment cooperation with the Czech Republic, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council when receiving Jan Bartosek, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in the southern city on May 25.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional ties with African countries: Official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended a banquet hosted by the embassies of African countries in Hanoi on May 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Africa Day (May 25, 1963 - 2023).

Politics Draft revised Law on Water Resources submitted to parliament The draft revised Law on Water Resources was submitted to legislators at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly on May 25 afternoon.