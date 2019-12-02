Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam rank second in medal tally Vietnam secured the second place in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) as of 5pm (Hanoi time) of December 1, the first official competition day.

Culture - Sports Can Tho University students win Vietnam-Japan Beauty Contest The highest prizes of the 8th Beauty Contest Vietnam-Japan were awarded to three students of the Can Tho University during the final held in the city on November 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympics Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.