Vietnam obtains 10 gold medals on SEA Games 30’s first day
The thrilling 2-1 victory over Indonesia by the men’s U22 football team and a gold medal in the women’s over 60kg arnis category concluded a successful day on December 1 for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
Weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen (centre) won the gold medal in the women’s 45kg category on December 1 (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi easily defeated her Myanmar rival to earn the 10th gold medal for Vietnam on the first official competition day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines.
This was also the third gold medal in arnis Vietnam secured on December 1. Earlier, Vu Thi Thanh Binh and Dao Thi Hong Nhung had also won the finals of the women’s under-55kg and 60kg categories.
During the day, the country pocketed 10 gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals, ranking second in the medal tally.
The gold winners were Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (women’s cross-country cycling), Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen (dancesport’s quickstep), Vuong Thi Huyen (weightlifting, women’s 45kg), Lai Gia Thanh (weighlifting, men’s 55kg category), Doan Minh Truong and Nguyen Trong Nha Uyen (dancesport’s jive), Tran Thuong (kurash), Hoang Thi Tinh (kurash), Vu Thi Thanh Binh (arnis), Dao Thi Hong Nhung (arnis), and Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi (arnis).
Host the Philippines temporarily ranked first with 21 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals. The third and fourth places belonged to Malaysia (four gold, one silver and two bronze medals) and Singapore (three gold, two silver and five bronze medals).
SEA Games 30 officially kicked off on November 30 and is set to wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes are competing in 56 sports./.