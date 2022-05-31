Society Prime Minister visits child patients on Int’l Children Day Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to child patients at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and the Month of Action for Children.

Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.

Society Vietnam attends 58th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held virtually on May 31.

Society Quang Ninh, Lao localities beef up ties The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Laos’ northern provinces of Houaphanh, Luang Prabang, and Sainyabuli held a virtual conference on May 31 to review their cooperation in the 2017-2021 period and set out orientations for more engagements during 2022-2026.