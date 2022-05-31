Vietnam obtains highest number of visas issued by Japan in 2021
Vietnam was the top recipient of Japanese visas last year, with a total of 15,434 people obtaining the official mark in their passports.
People wait in line to check-in at Vietnam Airlines counters at Narita airport in Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Per statistics of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam, China and the US accounted for around 40 percent of the total number of visas issued by the country in 2021.
Accordingly, Vietnamese nationals secured 17 percent of the total visas issued, followed by Chinese with 14 percent and Americans with 10 percent.
All embassies, consulates and consular offices of Japan issued 90,306 visas last year, a decrease of approximately 92 percent from the previous year. The reduction was attributable to strengthened border control measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the overseas diplomatic establishments, the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Republic of Korea issued the highest number of visas./.