Vietnam obtains six medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Six Vietnamese students have pocketed medals, including two golds, at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2021, the Ministry of Education and Training said on May 26.
With two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, Vietnam ranked fourth among the 35 participating countries and territories at the event, following China, Iran, and Japan.
This result is the best compared to Vietnam’s performance at the previous APIOs, the ministry noted.
The gold medals went to a 12th grader from the high school for gifted students in natural sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), and an 11th grader from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province.
Fifteen Vietnamese contestants competed online at the VNU University of Engineering and Technology on May 22.
According to the organisers’ regulation, the six with the highest scores were chosen to vie for awards, and all of them won medals.
The virtual APIO 2021, hosted by Indonesia, attracted 845 contestants, 228 of whom were nominated for medals.
Earlier, all the eight Vietnamese students participating in the Asian Physics Olympiad 2021 also won prizes, bringing home two golds, one silver, three bronzes and two certificates of merit./.