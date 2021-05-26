Society COVID-19 vaccine fund comes into being Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a resolution approving in principle the establishment of a COVID-19 vaccine fund.

Society US university pledges cooperation with HCM City in human resources training Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on May 26 received Jefferey S. Goss, Associate Vice Provost at the Arizona State University (ASU) of the US, who is paying a working visit to the city.

Society Vietnam Red Cross calls for donations to people affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on May 26 issued a call for donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from now until July 30.

Society Seminar spotlights Ho Chi Minh’s path for national independence, socialism A national symposium, themed Ho Chi Minh and his journey to realise an aspiration for national independence and socialism, took place virtually on May 26 to mark the 110th year of the late President’s departure to seek ways for national salvation and 80th year of his return to the country.