Vietnam, OECD talk draft economic report
The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – A draft report on Vietnam’s economy was tabled for discussion at a meeting held at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris on September 5.
It was sketched out within the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2021 by the Vietnamese Government and the OECD for 2022-2026.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh in May 2022 assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to coordinate with the OECD and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to build and perfect the report.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong stressed that the Vietnamese Government highly values the document, the second of its kind, jointly developed by the ADB and the OECD.
The report carries a message of maintaining macro-economic and social stability in tandem with economic recovery, the requirements of improving the business environment and reforming the state business administration, the reform of regulations on promoting digital transformation and green growth, and OECD member economies’ experience in policy making.
This is the first time the OECD has conducted such report and survey on Vietnam, Phuong stressed, noting that the report will offer positive, independent views and recommendations to Vietnamese policy makers.
Representatives from 20 OECD member countries opined on the draft report. Most of them shared the view that it has provided a panorama on the Vietnamese economy.
Leaders from the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other agencies of Vietnam fielded the participants’ questions relating to Vietnam’s economy like the country’s fiscal and monetary policies for both short and long terms, administrative procedures, digital transformation strategy and the target of net zero emissions by 2050./.