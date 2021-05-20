World Palestinian Ambassador believes Vietnam’s elections will be a success Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has expressed a belief that the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, scheduled for May 23, will be a success, as pandemic prevention and control work has been implemented drastically and effectively.

Politics Military force ready to ensure safety for election day Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang had a meeting with military units on the sector’s readiness to protect safety for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Committees for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Armed forces in Can Tho city cast ballots early Nearly 5,000 voters from armed forces in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho began to go to the polls on May 20 morning to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Vietnam attends ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue Vietnam joined other 26 member states of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue (DOD), which was chaired by Haji Adi Ihram Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Policy and Strategy at the Brunei Defence Ministry, and David Lewis, Assistant Secretary Southeast Asia under the Australia’s Department of Defence in the form of video conference.