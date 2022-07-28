Society Soldiers’ remains laid to rest in Kien Giang province Remains of as many as 175 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives while on duty in the southwest border defence war (1977-1979) were re-buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ha Tien city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 28.

Society 10-year journey connects seas, islands lovers Over the past decade, Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club have connected a large number people and spread love to most remote areas of the Fatherland through many practical and meaningful activities, stated former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund.

Society Gifts presented to Nguyen Du bilingual school in Laos Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on July 28 visited and presented gifts to Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, during his official visit to Laos.

Society Ten million more people benefit from new poverty reduction policies With the new multi-dimensional poverty line approved last year, the near poor and poor household rate in Vietnam increases from 5.2% in 2020 to 9.35% this year, meaning an additional 10 million people to benefit from the Government’s social protection and poverty reduction policies and programmes in 2021-2025 period.