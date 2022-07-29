Author of the article assessed that overall cost of living in Vietnam is about 49% lower than in the US, and rents are about 75% lower, depending on the location.

In Ho Chi Minh City, home to the largest expat community in the Southeast Asian nation according to International Living magazine, the cost is 62% lower than in New York, and housing is about 83% lower.

Per the article, high-quality health care is also very affordable, with both public and private systems. Most expats carry international health insurance and take advantage of private hospitals.

Vietnam is among the eight countries recommended by the author, as they offer retirees an opportunity to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle and lower cost of living. The remaining nations in the list include Panama, Mexico, Ecuador, and Costa Rica./.

VNA