Politics PM suggests Soc Trang shift towards agriculture-based economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Soc Trang shift from agricultural production to agriculture-based economic development, at a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province as part of his trip to the locality on April 28.

Politics Lao leaders affirm giving priority to strengthening friendship, solidarity, cooperation with Vietnam The Lao Party, State, and people always attach importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the nation’s sound friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stated Lao leaders while hosting visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 28.

Politics Socialism building and national defence always go together: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of the steering committee for building a scheme to review the 10-year implementation of the Party's resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation, in Hanoi on April 28.

Politics Top legislator pays working visit to Vinh Long province Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a delegation of central agencies on April 28 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee.