According to a recent report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Vietnam is set to post a 31% growth in gross merchandise value from 23 billion USD in 2022 to 49 billion USD in 2025.

VNA

The six major economies covered in the report, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, will achieve the milestone of 200 billion USD by 2025, three years earlier than scheduled.Vietnam ranks first in the group of six leading digital economies in Southeast Asia in terms of growth rate in 2022, of which its e-commerce has the highest growth rate in the region.Experts believe that despite existing difficulties in the world and region, Vietnam’s gross merchandise value will reach 50 billion USD in 2025./.