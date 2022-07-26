Business Vietnam’s process manufacturing attractive to foreign investors Vietnam’s process manufacturing sector has to date attracted 252 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for nearly 60% of the total foreign capital poured into the Southeast Asian country.

Business GMS-Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opens The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 25.

Business Petrol prices cool, cost pressure reduced Falling petrol prices have given cheer to people and businesses and may stimulate consumer demand in the near future.

Business Vietjet inaugurates more routes between Vietnam and RoK Vietjet on July 25 jubilantly commenced operation of Ho Chi Minh City – Busan service with the maiden flight warmly welcomed with water cannon at Gimhae International Airport.