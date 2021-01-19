Business More business leaders embrace digital technologies Some 98 percent of business executives in Vietnam already have plans to adopt more digital technologies and tools, a study has found.

Business New stock trading system from RoK to be tested after Tet A trial run of a stock trading system from the Republic of Korea with securities companies will be conducted after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, Tran Van Dung, Chairman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), told a press conference on January 19.

Business Hanoi envisages to become international trade hub Hanoi will carry out an array of industry and trade development measures with a view to building Hanoi into an international trade hub in the region and the country, as well as concretising the resolution adopted at the municipal Party Organisation's 17th congress.

Business Draft amendments to Decree 52 on e-commerce activities discussed Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese e-commerce market is still booming. Therefore, the amendment and supplementation of Decree 52/2013/ND-CP on e-commerce to better manage the activity, considered "the future of the retail market", is extremely necessary.