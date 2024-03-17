Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador explores cooperation with Italy’s Basilicata region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung visited Basilicata region in southern Italy from March 12-14 to explore potential areas of collaboration between Vietnamese localities and Basilicata.

Politics Vietnam, Croatia explore labour cooperation potential Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 14 held a working session with State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy Ivan Vidis to discuss the potential of labour cooperation between the two countries as part of her working visit to the European country.