Business Rubber group to move listing to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) will move four billion of its shares listing on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Banks warn of rising fraudulent activities Banks have advised account owners to be vigilant as fraudulent activities, both online and offline, are on the rise.

Business Bamboo Airways to open Vietnam-Germany route Bamboo Airways will launch two direct routes connecting Munich - Germany's third-largest city - with Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of this year.

Business Hoa Phat’s February steel exports almost triple year-on-year Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, exported over 40,000 tonnes of construction steel in February, almost tripling that of the same period last year.