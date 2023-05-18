Politics Various activities held abroad to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's birth anniversary Katrin Kandel, voluntary CEO of the Facing the World (FTW), a UK-based charity organisation that has been operating in Vietnam since 2007 to support children with congenital craniofacial deformities, has talked with the Vietnam News Agency about Ho Chi Minh's thought and his works on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).

Politics Vietnam enhances bilateral cooperation with Tanzania President Vo Van Thuong on May 18 received Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM - Party of the Revolution) of Tanzania, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics HCMC University of Technology and Education students compete in cooking contest with US chicken More than 120 students specialising in Restaurant Management and Food Service, Female Technical Engineering, and students from other majors of the Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology and Education have excitedly competed to cook delicious dishes from US chicken.

Politics Prime Minister receives WTO Director-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 18 hosted a reception for Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.