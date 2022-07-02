Politics Top leaders extend congratulations to Canada on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on July 1 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 155th Canada Day (National Day) (July 1).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Dak Lak province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 visited the Military Command of Dak Lak, during which he asked military forces in the Central Highlands province to keep a close watch on the situation and maintain their combat readiness.

Politics Trade, services and tourism should be spearhead sectors of Ben Tre: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 1 asked the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to ensure harmonious development, with trade, services and tourism as its spearhead economic sectors.

Politics Vietnam effectively contributes to dialogue, cooperation within UNHRC It is necessary for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to have members that have shown and are ready to act as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue like Vietnam, especially in the context of complicated developments in the world, and differences between countries and groups of nations, said President of the UNHRC Federico Villegas.