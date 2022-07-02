Vietnam opposes and demands Taiwan to cancel live-fire drills on Ba Binh island
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam resolutely opposes and demands Taiwan to cancel live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and not to repeat similar violations in the future, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 2.
Answering a reporter's query on Vietnam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan on June 28 and 29, Hang said the exercises seriously violated Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over the Truong Sa archipelago; threatened peace, stability, safety and security of navigation; induced tensions and complicated the situation in the East Sea.
She stressed that Vietnam's stance on Taiwan's live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa archipelago is clear, consistent and affirmed over the past years./.