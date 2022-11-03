Politics 12th working day in fourth sitting of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly began the 12th working day of its fourth sitting on November 3 with group discussions on the draft Land Law (revised) in the morning.

Politics Protecting living environment, people's health - top goal of Vietnam: spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance that protecting the living environment and people's health is always the top goal, without sacrificing the environment for economic growth, in response to the information that some US congressmen sent a letter of protest to the Taiwanese (China) authorities saying Vietnam's handling of the Formosa case was not satisfactory.

Politics Vietnam commits to ASEAN solidarity Vietnam will coordinate closely with host Cambodia and other ASEAN members and partners at the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits to help consolidate the bloc’s solidarity and centrality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 3.

Politics Construction Minister presents measures to meet housing demand of low income earners Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi has presented to the National Assembly measures to be taken in the time ahead to meet housing demand of low income earners and workers.