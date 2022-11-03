Vietnam opposes further embargo on Cuba: diplomat
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has stressed Vietnam's consistent stance of opposing the economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba.
At a debate on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba (called Item 36) on November 2 as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session, Giang emphasised that the embargo violates international law and the basic principles of the UN Charter, and goes against a common desire for equal relations between countries.
From its traumatic experience, Vietnam fights against all forms of embargo and unilateral imposition on a sovereign nation, the diplomat said, calling for the promotion of dialogue and trust building, and urging the US to end the embargo and reverse its current policy towards Cuba.
He also reaffirmed Vietnam's support, friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the Cuban people as well as its commitment to upholding the principles of international law.
At the event, the majority of countries called for an end to the embargo imposed on Cuba over the past six decades and shared difficulties facing the Cuban people due to the embargo.|
The UN General Assembly has discussed Item 36 since 1992 and approved a resolution on the matter, which was joined and supported by a large number of member states./.