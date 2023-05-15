Ambassadors, Heads of Delegations, and nearly 300 officials and their family members of the ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste join the run.(Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations on May 14 organised a friendship run “ASEAN Fun Run” in Roosevelt Island, New York City.

The run, initiated and organised by the mission for the first time, is the opening event for a series of the sports and cultural exchange activities towards the "ASEAN Family Day" 2023 in New York.

Ambassadors, Heads of Delegations, and nearly 300 officials and their family members of the ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste joined the run.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, said that the run aims to mark the success of the recent 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Giang expressed his hope the run can contribute to further tightening the solidarity and close cooperation among the ASEAN delegations to the UN and spreading the spirit of the ASEAN Community.

After completing the 6.66-km run, participants enjoyed typical dishes of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries./.