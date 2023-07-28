The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team concludes their first match at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup against host France with a 0-3 loss (Photo:Twitter)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team concluded their first match at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup against host France with a 0-3 loss, which means they have to leave the tournament early.

In their first participation in the quarterfinal level of the tournament, the Vietnamese team left deep impression with sports fans both home and abroad.

Captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy proved to be a top smasher when she was the best scorer in the match.

Despite assiduous efforts and strong determination, the Vietnamese team cannot fill the skill gap before a strong host with excellent athletes playing in the world’s top clubs.

Besides, hurdles in preparation have affected the team’s performance at 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup

General Secretary of the Vietnam Volleyball Federation Le Tri Truong said the team arrived in France less than 3 days prior to the match, and they did not have enough time to adapt to the change in time zone and weather as well as daily diet, which has affected the athletes’ health.

The FIVB Challenger Cup 2023 brings together 8 teams, including host France at 21st place in the world ranking, Colombia at 17, Mexico at 19, Ukraine at 20, Croatia at 25, Sweden at 28, Kenya at 29, and Vietnam at 47./.