Vietnam outperforms in people’s satisfaction with gov’t response to COVID-19
A medical worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has recorded the world’s highest percentage of its people satisfied with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey shows.
The survey, conducted from February 24 to April 14 by the Latana research firm in collaboration with the Alliance of Democracies, covered more than 50,000 people from 53 countries and territories which make up over three-fourths of the global population.
It indicated that most of people around the world are becoming less satisfied with their governments’ response to COVID-19. The global average satisfaction is 58 percent.
Vietnam tops the list with 96 percent, followed by China (93 percent).
The average satisfaction in Asia, 75 percent, is significantly higher than in Europe (45 percent) and Latin America (42 percent), according to the survey./.