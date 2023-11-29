Participants at a meeting on November 29 to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Palestine (1988 -2023) and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People (VCSPP), in coordination with the Palestinian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association in Hanoi held a meeting on November 29 to mark the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Palestine (1988 -2023) and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the VCSPP Ambassador Nguyen Quang Khai said that Vietnam was one of the first countries in the world that recognised the State of Palestine and lifted relations between the two countries to the ambassador level.

Over the past 35 years, the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Palestine have been continuously strengthened and developed. Especially, President Yasser Arafat - the greatest leader of the Palestinian people visited Vietnam 10 times.

Ambassador Khai said that the two countries are celebrating the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people in the context that the conflict in the Gaza Strip has entered its 60th day. He added that Vietnam voted in favor of the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for protection of Palestinian civilians and compliance with legal and humanitarian obligations in the conflict.

Khai read a message from Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong to the UN Secretary General, the Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the President of Palestine, extending deep condolences to the State and people of Palestine and the families of the victims of the conflict. He also expressed deep concern about the tension, and strongly condemned attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. He called for immediate ceasefire, maximum restraint, respect for international humanitarian law and the enforcement of all necessary measures to ensure human lives. Thuong also affirmed Vietnam's solidarity and steadfast stance of supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in the struggle for their basic national rights.

Meanwhile, a representative of the United Nations in Vietnam, read a solidarity message of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their consistent support for the Palestinian people’s struggle. He affirmed that Palestine will continue to promote cooperation with Vietnam in all fields./.