Business Da Nang records positive economic recovery in Q1 The central city of Da Nang posted a year-on-year growth of 0.89 percent in its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2022.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau develops hi-tech aquaculture The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau is carrying out several policies and applying technological advances into production to develop aquaculture sustainably.

Business HCM City Load Dispatch Centre puts second control centre into operation The Ho Chi Minh City Load Dispatch Centre has put its Control Centre No. 2 into use to help ensure absolute safety for the southern metropolis’s large power grid.

Business Vietnam needs national action plan to promote responsible business practices: workshop A consultation workshop took place in Hanoi on April 7, presenting recommendations to the development a national action plan (NAP) on improving laws and policies to advance responsible business practices (RBP) in Vietnam.