Politics Military Medical University’s Party unit disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 5 decided to issue a warning as a disciplinary measure against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University in the 2015 - 2020 and 2020 - 2025 tenures for their wrongdoings related to the development of a COVID-19 test kit and the procurement of medical supplies and other test kits.

Politics Vietnam, Laos tighten bilateral relations Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 5 for Lao Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh, during which he appreciated defence cooperation between the two countries, especially between their military regions and border guard forces.

Politics Vietnam wishes to boost ties with France’s Toulouse: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has affirmed that Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Toulouse in various fields at his recent meeting with Mayor of the French city Jean-Luc Moudenc.

Politics All measures should be taken to fulfill tasks: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed on April 4 that the Government, ministries and agencies need to take all measures to effectively fulfill their tasks.